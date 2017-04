DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WREX) --- There was a sea of pink on County Highway S in Dodge County, Wisconsin Tuesday night.

Dodge County Sheriff's deputies came across an unusual sight just before 9 p.m. Deputies found hundreds of thousands of Skittles candies across the road near Blackbird Road, east of Leipsig.

Officials say they have asked the Dodge County Highway department to clean it up.

It is not clear at this time how the Skittles ended up on the road.