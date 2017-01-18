Rockford Police investigate two armed robberies Tuesday night

Police are investigating two separate armed robberies that occurred in Rockford Tuesday night.

Police say just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday a driver pulled over near the intersection of Central and Liberty to place a phone call. While he was stopped, a silver older Chevy Caprice pulled up behind him and stopped.

The victim says a man got out, walked up to his door and pressed a handgun up against the driver's side window, demanding money. The suspect stole some cash before getting back in his car and driving away.

In another incident around 8:45 p.m., police say a food delivery driver was robbed near the intersection of Nebraska and Wesleyan.

The victim told police that he had just made a delivery and got back into his car when two men came up to his car. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and they demanded money from the victim. The victim gave them some cash and the two suspects ran away.

Anyone with information about either of these crimes is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6555, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.