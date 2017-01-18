Rockford Police: Man robbed at gunpoint while getting ready for - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford Police: Man robbed at gunpoint while getting ready for work

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police say a man was robbed early Wednesday morning while he was getting ready to go to work. 

Police say officers were called out to the 1000 block of Woodlawn just after 4:45 a.m. Wednesday on a report of an armed robbery that just happened. 

The victim told police that he was house-sitting for a family member and when he left the house to go to work, a man armed with a handgun came up to him. 

The suspect robbed the man of some cash and some items from inside the home before running away. 

The suspect is described as an African-American man wearing a black ski mask, black jacket, blue jeans and white shoes with a red stripe on the bottom. He was last seen running east from this location. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6555, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.

