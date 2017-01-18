Man shot during armed robbery in Rockford early Wed. morning

Rockford Police are investigating an armed robbery that ended with one man getting shot early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers were called to SwedishAmerican Hospital just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a gunshot victim who just arrived there.

The victim told police that he was in a car with two friends when they stopped near the intersection of Cunningham and Sanford streets to pick up two other people.

After they picked up the two people, the victim says one of them grabbed the driver's purse and tried to run away from the vehicle. The victim tried to stop him, which is when the other suspect pulled out a gun and shot him. Both suspects then ran from the scene.

The victim was driven to the hospital and got treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.