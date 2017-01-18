Man charged with DUI after deadly crash in DeKalb

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office say a DeKalb teen is dead after a crash involving an allegedly drunk driver Tuesday night.

Fire and rescue crews were called out to the intersection of Peace Road and Route 38 in DeKalb just after 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a four vehicle accident.

Authorities say a truck driven by 25-year-old John Yanni, of St. Charles, crashed into a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old from DeKalb.

Police say the 18-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was also injured and transported to St. Anthony's Hospital in Rockford for treatment to serious injuries.

Yanni was treated for non-life threatening injures at Kishwaukee Hospital. He has been charged with DUI and improper lane usage.

Two other vehicles were also involved in this accident. Those drivers received minor injuries.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the person killed in the crash.