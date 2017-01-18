Area leaders gather to address strategies in the event of emergencies

When a disaster strikes, the community needs to begin rebuilding almost immediately.

So on Tuesday, community leaders and first responders gathered to discuss what their roles are in case tragedy strikes at home.

Attendees discussed events like the deadly April 9 tornado that tore through northern Illinois and even a mass shooting situation.

They learned more about how they can have centralized efforts and better collaboration.

Organizers say working together now helps with relief efforts when they are needed the most.

"Number one is respond faster," said Charlotte Hazel with the American Red Cross. "Number two, they respond to a central location versus each partner trying to do it in their offices individually"

The event was held at Mercyhealth's Sportscore Two Organizers say that location is important to note because it could be a disaster center should the community ever need it.