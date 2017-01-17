Rockford Home Depot donates 200 smoke detectors to the Rockford Fire Department

The Rockford Fire Department is about to keep 200 more families safe from fires thanks to a donation from Home Depot.

"Any time that we can give back and potentially help save a life, especially to the men and women that risk their lives for us, there's nothing better," Rockford Home Depot Store Manager Ed Ward said.

The Home Depot in Rockford won a nationwide store contest and the prize was the chance to donate 200 smoke detectors to the Rockford Fire Department.

Firefighters say they plan to give out 1,000 of them to families per year.

"The partnerships with businesses like Home Depot really help further our efforts and make sure we keep spreading that message of fire safety and risk reduction in the community of Rockford," Div. Chief Matt Knott said.

The Rockford Fire Department canvasses neighborhoods after a fire to make sure families in the area have a smoke detector.