VanVleet scores in double digits in Raptors win

Rockford native Fred VanVleet had the biggest game of his young NBA career Tuesday night. The Raptors rookie played 25 minutes, scoring ten points on 4-6 shooting from the field as Toronto knocked off Brooklyn, 119-109.

VanVleet knocked down 2-3 from behind the arc, and also added four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

At the halfway point of the season, the Raptors are 28-13 overall, marking the second best record in the NBA's Eastern Conference.