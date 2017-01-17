VanVleet scores in double digits in Raptors win - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford native Fred VanVleet had the biggest game of his young NBA career Tuesday night. The Raptors rookie played 25 minutes, scoring ten points on 4-6 shooting from the field as Toronto knocked off Brooklyn, 119-109.

VanVleet knocked down 2-3 from behind the arc, and also added four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

At the halfway point of the season, the Raptors are 28-13 overall, marking the second best record in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

