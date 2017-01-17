RVC set to host Rumble in the Rock

Rock Valley College will host the 4th annual Rumble in the Rock basketball day at the school this coming Saturday. The day will feature games with both the men's and women's teams for Rock Valley, as well as the boys and girls teams from all four RPS 205 schools. It's a chance to showcase Rockford basketball to the community.

"We're trying to get the best of the best around here," RVC athletic director and women's basketball coach Misty Opat said. "There's not a much better event in junior college basketball than this weekend."

The schedule for this Saturday's Rumble in the Rock shapes up like this.

10 a.m. - Auburn vs. Jefferson girls

12 p.m. - East vs. Guilford girls

2 p.m. - East vs. Guilford boys

4 p.m. - Triton vs. RVC women

6 p.m. - Auburn vs. Jefferson boys

8 p.m. - Triton vs. RVC men