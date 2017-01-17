Neighbors in Machesney Park Village tired of constant flooding

When the rain started falling Monday night Vicki Scantlin could only think of one thing.

"Nobody wants water in their streets, especially in the winter when it's going to turn to ice," Scantlin says.

On Tuesday morning she woke up to flooded roads.

Water, in some places, topped people's ankles as it flooded onto streets, over sidewalks and even into people's yards.

Flooding is a problem she and others in the Cadet Road and Juniper Lane neighborhood in Machesney Park say they have dealt with for years.

Neighbors have become so familiar with the pools of water that they have started giving them names. One is called Lake Jupiter Lake. Another is called Cadet Lake.

The village's superintendent of public works wouldn't go on camera but says there isn't a storm sewer in the area to collect the water. He says the village wants to build a sewer in the next couple of years but there is not a time line.

That uncertainty does not sit well with neighbors.

"It needs to be fixed. It should have been done right in 1988 when the road was originally redone. It's ridiculous that it's gone on this long without it being fixed," says neighbor Rich Gobel.

Gobel, who's lived on Cadet for more than 40 years, says every time it floods it puts another scar on his street.

"It's eventually doing damage to the road," Gobel says. "If it's cold enough for it to ice over it's dangerously slick, obviously the deep water causes a problem for cars with minimal ground clearance."

And with a wetter than average winter so far, residents are bracing for more flooded roads.

The village says this morning it pumped the flooded water out of the affected streets and it will continue to do so until they are clear.

