Rivets bring back Minnesota's Wassel

Jack Wassel got a little taste of Northwoods League baseball last year before he headed to the University of Minnesota. This summer, he’ll get a full helping.

The Rockford Rivets announced Tuesday that the freshman infielder will return to the team this season. Wassel hit .244 with a home run and six RBI for the Rivets last year after he finished a two-time All-Upstate Eight Conference career at Geneva High School.

"We had the opportunity to bring Jack in last summer, for the final 12 games, as a high school senior,” Rivets manager Brian Smith said. “We were impressed by his ability to make in-game adjustments just by talking to the coaching staff and his teammates. He held his own pretty well without having any college experience. We are excited to have Jack back after a full year of Big Ten baseball under his belt. Minnesota is one of the most respected baseball schools in the country and we are glad to add a Gopher to our roster."

Last spring, the Golden Gophers won the Big Ten Conference for the second time in seven years and made their fourth NCAA regional appearance of the last decade.