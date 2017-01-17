Nippon Sharyo announces major layoffs at Rochelle plant

Nippon Sharyo says about 100 employees will be laid off from the Rochelle plant, according to a statement released Tuesday by a communications firm representing the factory.



The release says the decision was made based on ongoing technical complications with the design of one of its prototype cars, as well as other business considerations.



One-hundred of the 350 employees will be affected by the reduction in force. The plant says the factory and its workshops will continue operate to meet deadlines of existing projects.

The plant first went online in 2012 in Rochelle. Since then, it has been investigated by OSHA and has dealt with a number of rounds of layoffs.

A series of layoffs were announced in both 2015 and 2016 following failed crush tests on certain train cars.