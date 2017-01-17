Still time to register for spring semester at Rockford University

Classes for the spring 2017 semester begin on Tuesday, January 17, at Rockford University and there is still time to enroll. Students in all levels of education are served including first-year students, transfer students, international students, veterans, and adult students. Rockford University is a four-year, co-educational institution founded in 1847 offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in traditional liberal arts and professional fields. The University offers approximately 80 majors, minors and concentrations and currently serves approximately 1,300 students.

Spring semester offers opportunities for both first-year students to begin their academic career, and transfer students to advance in Rockford University's traditional undergraduate programs. Financial aid and scholarships are still available for full-time traditional undergraduate students.

The next cohort start date for the adult accelerated degree completion program to earn a Bachelor of Science in Management Studies (BSMS) degree begins February 7, 2017. The BSMS program is designed to provide a quality educational experience for adult learners in an accelerated format. The program also provides a tuition-covered option for qualified adults who have been out of work for at least 18 months and will cover any remaining tuition after all eligible state and federal student aid is applied. Qualified applicants must be Illinois residents 25 years of age and older who have been unemployed for at least 18 months, have some transferable college credit, but have not already earned a bachelor's degree.

Undergraduate/Bachelor inquires - Contact the Rockford University Office of Admission at 815-226-4050 or 800-892-2984, or email to Admissions@Rockford.edu for more information about applying for undergraduate classes. You may also apply online for free at www.rockford.edu/admission/apply/.

Master's programs - Contact the Rockford University Graduate Office at 815-226-4040 today if interested in MBA or Graduate Education courses.