Rockford City Administrator Jim Ryan to step down

Rockford's longest running City Administrator will be stepping down from his role.

City Administrator Jim Ryan is set to take over as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Rock Valley College. Ryan made the announcement during a press conference with Mayor Larry Morrissey Tuesday afternoon.

Ryan will be stepping down as City Administrator at the beginning of February and will begin his new role February 10. In his role as VP and COO, Ryan will serve closely to new Rock Valley College President Dr. Doug Jensen and provide leadership to the college.

Ryan discussed his tenure with the City of Rockford at a press conference at City Hall Tuesday afternoon. Ryan said that he had a comfortable position in the Chicago suburbs in the 1990's, but he wanted to return to his hometown of Rockford because he "saw it was struggling."

"I had one goal," Ryan says. "To leave Rockford better than I found it."

Rockford Mayor Morrissey introduced Ryan and discussed his many accomplishments as City Administrator. "I did not accomplish those things alone," Ryan said Tuesday.

Ryan says the improvements seen in downtown Rockford is one of his proudest accomplishments during his time with the city.



"I remember when people wrote off downtown and said it's only good for homeless shelters, government and social service agencies. I never subscribed to that belief. I felt we could aim higher, and we did, and now we're starting to see it. it took a long time."

In a release sent Tuesday, Rock Valley College President Dr. Doug Jensen says he is "thrilled" to have Ryan joining RVC. "We’re beyond excited to see what Mr. Ryan can do for Rock Valley College.”

As city administrator, Ryan serves as the chief administrative officer for all of the City of Rockford's operations. He oversees daily operations of 10 departments, more than 1,000 employees, and a $262 million annual budget.

Ryan has held the position since June 2005. Before that he was the Capital Development Manager for the city, a position he started in 1999. His last day with the city will be February 10.



"I firmly believe that this city, its best years are ahead of it. I'm an optimist," said Ryan. "We've made great improvements to the city, but we still need to work on those area that are tough and we need to do that together."

The city says that interim leadership will be announced at a later date.