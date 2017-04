Rockford Police are investigating after a shooting on North Sunset Avenue Tuesday around 3:15 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot twice, at least once in the leg, and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were canvassing the area for witnesses who know what happened. The area is about two blocks away from Lewis Lemon Elementary School.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to come forward.