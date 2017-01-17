Oregon man arrested on sex abuse charges

Oregon Police have arrested an 18-year-old man on sexual abuse charges.

Oregon Police say Adam McFalls, 18, of Oregon, has been charged with one count of criminal sexual abuse, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Police say they received a complaint last Friday about an alleged incident that occurred around December 26, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Oregon.

After an investigation, McFalls was arrested. He is currently being held in the Ogle County Jail.