Todd Smith murder trial day 4: Family friend says Smith upset over missing baseball bat

The murder trial of Todd Smith, the Machesney Park man accused of killing his wife Katrina in 2012, continued for the fourth day Tuesday.

Drew Anderson, a family friend of Todd Smith's, took the witness stand. Anderson says he has known Smith for his entire life.

Anderson testified that he and some friends went over to Todd and Katrina's house on November 19 to get some of Katrina's things to remember her by. He says that while he was there, Todd Smith asked him to get something behind a car at the house. Anderson says Todd asked him "is there a bat over there?" When Anderson said there wasn't, he says Todd look "distraught," and said "my fingerprints are all over the bat."

Anderson says Todd Smith was living with his family up until he was arrested. After that happened, Drew's mother Amy Anderson turned over a black backpack and a duffel bag found in Todd's room to police. The duffel bag contained one tube of green makeup and one tube of brown makeup.

The man who found Katrina's wallet also testified. He says he found the wallet while waiting for a bus on South Main Street in Rockford. He says after he found the wallet, he turned it into a nearby Family Dollar. In the following days he spoke with police to give them more information as far as where he found the wallet. The witness says Todd Smith also called him, asking him to show him where the wallet was found. The witness says he declined.

Retired Winnebago County Sheriff's Detective Michael Pearson also took the witness stand Tuesday. Pearson investigated Katrina's death in 2012.

Pearson says that he searched a laptop with the username "Todd C. Smith" saved to it. According to Pearson, he used a keyword search on the laptop. This resulted in him finding three of the words used in a profane flyer that was distributed at Katrina's work place. During cross examination, Pearson said this was not discovered in a full document, but rather a specific keyword search. There was no date or context attached to these words. Pearson says that a Garmin GPS device and Trackstick software were uninstalled from the laptop on October 25, 2012. Katrina was reported missing on October 22.

According to the company's website, Trackstick uses GPS to track the location and movement of a person or vehicle.

Pearson also gave the court a description of what Katrina's body looked like during her autopsy as well as a description of autopsy procedure. These descriptions caused some of Katrina's family members to get emotional and leave the courtroom. Pearson described multiple bruises on Katrina's face. He noted a lot of deep bruising on her face and neck.

Winnebago County Sheriff Sergeant Nick Cunningham says he used a search warrant to retrieve phone records of Katrina, Todd, and Guy Gabriel. Cunningham says a call from Todd's phone on October 23rd hit the cell tower on Harrison and S. Main in Rockford, close to where Katrina's wallet was discovered. This call would have happened just about a half hour after Todd was first contacted by Roscoe Police.

Cunningham also read aloud texts from Guy Gabriel to Katrina on October 22nd, 2012. Some of the texts show that Gabriel was trying to help fix Katrina's washing machine, and that he had been spending time at her condo. He also asks Katrina if Todd knows she wants a divorce. Cunningham says Katrina replied to Guy that she had told Todd she wanted a divorce.





Katrina Smith left her home back in October 2012 to run errands and never came back. The next month her husband, Todd Smith, was arrested and charged with four counts of first degree murder.

Prosecutors say he beat Smith and dumped her body which was later found in the Rock River.

