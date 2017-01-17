Crews work on water main break on Spring Creek Road

Part of Spring Creek Road will be reduced to two lanes as the Rockford Water Division repairs a water main break in the area.

The city says crews will be working on the emergency water main repair in the 5300 block of Spring Creek Road near Springdale Drive. That work began Tuesday morning and is expected to last between two to four days.

Spring Creek Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction while the work is being done. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes this week and to use extreme caution when driving in the area.