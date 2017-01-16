Manic Monday of MLK Tournament Basketball

The Martin Luther King holiday brought a packed schedule of tournament games to the high school hardwood as boys and girls teams competed for in-season titles before the home stretch of conference play.

Byron's girls squad, the defending 2-A state champions, defeated East in Ogle County, 57-44, to win the Lady Tigers' home tournament. The DeKalb girls tournament featured two ranked 4-A teams - #2 Rock Island and #6 Boylan. The Lady Rocks defeated the Lady Titans, 70-60, behind 27 points from Brea Beal.

The Jefferson boys tournament had two overtime finishes in the night session - Boylan took care of Larkin from Elgin, 66-61. Jefferson's Quillin Dixon put an exclamation point on a huge day for the J-Hawks - he had two buzzer beaters against Normal University and Waukegan, completing the final game-winner in the night session in a wild last sequence for a 64-63 victory.

An all-815 matchup played out at Wheaton-Warrenville South with Lutheran squaring off against Auburn. Playing without injured guard Kenny Strawbridge, the Crusaders got an 18-point performance from Josh Streeter in a 52-45 victory over the Knights.