Businesses at Clock Tower Resort contemplate future plans

It's been two months since the Clock Tower Resort announced it would close for repairs. Last week, 13 News learned the managing company, Allied Hospitality, admitted certain violations led up to the closing. While the businesses inside are still running, they're not sure how much longer than can go on.

Adrian Vasquez say's he's owned Totally You Hair Salon for nearly eight years. But he says that could change, "I talked to the owner and he said quite frankly said we should be looking for another spot," says Vasquez.

13 News reached out to Allied Hospitality multiple times for a comment, they did not return our calls. In November, the company announced it would close for the winter to make repairs. These repairs include things like fixing drywall and updating heating systems. It's unclear where those repairs stand now.

"But I'm hoping we maybe get another owner in here. That way we can rejuvenate the way the hotel used to be."

There are four businesses inside the Clock Tower, including Olson Photography. The owner there says even though he wants to stay, he's looking at other options outside of Rockford. Something Vasquez is doing too after his last conversation with the owner.

"I asked him how secure we were with the lease here and just told me he's under contract to sell the place."

Vasquez hopes new management could mean a new start for the resort, and not an end to his business.

"We're optimistic about our future here."

The city of Rockford's next meeting with the resort to see where it stands on repairs is early next month.