Digging Deeper: Residents ask for answers after nearly 2 week boil order

A viewer asked 13 WREX to Dig Deeper into a nearly two week long boil order issued in their neighborhood. Here what we found out:

The Mulford Wildwood Subdivision in Cherry Valley's been on a boil order since January 3. Residents were having trouble finding out why so 13 WREX contacted the company Utility Services Inc. The company told us it took a well down for maintenance. Before it brings the well back it has to pass two bacterial tests. One of those tests came back questionable so until it comes back clean the well can't go back in service.

Utility Services says it hopes to lift the boil order by this weekend but can't guarantee it.

13 WREX will continue to follow this and bring updates on the water.