Rockford Police search for suspects after two KFC robberies

Rockford Police are looking for multiple suspects after two KFC restaurants were robbed Monday night.

The first robbery occurred at the KFC in the 1500 block of Kilburn Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday. Police say two suspects armed with handguns came into the store and demanded money. After stealing some cash, the suspects ran away from the scene.

Officers are searching for two suspects in this robbery, one white man and one black man, both wearing ski masks and dark hoodie sweatshirts.

Police say the second robbery occurred around 7:45 p.m. at the KFC in the 3000 block of 11th Street. Employees told police two suspects walked in with handguns and demanded money. Police say they took off with cash after the suspects ordered the employees to lay down on the floor.

Police are now looking for two black men, one around 5'9" tall and the other is around 5'10" tall. Both are in their 20's and both were seen in a ski mask and black hoodie.

No one was injured in either incident. Police ask anyone with information about these crimes to contact the Rockford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.