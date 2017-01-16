Multiple crews respond to fire in Dixon

Multiple crews are responding to a house fire in Dixon. Dixon Fire Department tell 13 News a fire started at a house on the 700 block of Douglas Avenue around 8:45 p.m.
Dixon Fire Department has no injuries to report at this time.
Information is limited at this time. 13 News will update you as more information becomes available.
