Discovery Center hosts healthy workshop for children

The Discovery Center wants you to start off the year on a healthy note.
With the help of local medical students kids got to find out what happens inside the human body and how the choices you make can affect your health. The Discovery Center offered tips on how to avoid viruses and even how to eat healthy.
Kids even got to play doctor for the day. They examined organs and witnessed a live dissection of a cow heart.
