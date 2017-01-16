Carlson Ice arena celebrating National Skate Month

All the ice outside didn't stop people in Rockford from taking to the rink.

Carlson Ice Arena offered free skating lessons, demonstrations, and rentals on Monday. The place was packed with people looking to cash in on some free family fun.

The rink is celebrating National Skate Month all month. The Park District does offer a variety of paid lessons throughout the week.

There's also an hour of open skate Monday through Friday. For more information on hours and prices head to the ice arena's website.