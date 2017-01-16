Proposed asphalt plant in Rockton goes back up for consideration

Many county and village offices were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday. But it's back to business for many local government entitites on Tuesday.

Starting in Winnebago county. The Zoning Board of Appeals will hear testimony on a proposal to build an asphalt plant.



It would go on 32 acres in Rockton.



The Village Board opposed the project last month.



Northern Illinois Service said it addressed resident's concerns with new technology.



The special use permit for the company is slated for discussion at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 8th floor of the County Administration Building.