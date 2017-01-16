New housing numbers make Rockford a seller's market

The past decade has been a struggle for economies and housing markets in the Rockford area.

"We endured a long, hard time," says Rockford Area Realtors CEO Steve Bois.

But Bois says he's recently seen a change in the Rockford market.

"I'm very, should I say, proud of our region, because we dug in, and we collaborated, and we helped pull this region out of this recession," Bois says.

The area still has a long way to go but Bois says Rockford's housing market is changing. It's moved from a buyer's market to a seller's market.

"We see move-in ready homes selling very quickly, sometimes they have multiple offers on those properties," Bois says.

Home sales increased two percent from 4,184 in 2015 to 4,275 last year. It's the largest number in a decade.

The problem is there aren't enough homes for people who want to buy one.

The number of homes for sale in Rockford is at its lowest point in nearly 20 years. In December, there were 1,268 homes on the market.

"We went through a very, very difficult time where people lost a lot of value in their home, depending on when they purchased it. And were digging out of that now. So I think some of it's a little apprehension," Bois says.

Bois says Rockford needs more quality housing options to attract young professionals and new home buyers.

"We can convince sellers and new construction folks to study the demographic, and to create the products that they need from a lifestyle standpoint, I think we will do very, very well," Bois says.

An optimistic outlook the city hopes will bring in new people to a city looking to transform.

Rockford area realtors also says the cost to buy a home in Rockford is going up. The average three-month rolling price rose 10 percent in 2016 to roughly 120,000.