IceHogs pick up Monday matinee win

Lars Johansson turned away 31 of 32 shots and Luke Johnson scored the game-winning goal as the Rockford IceHogs (13-20-3-3) rallied in the second period to notch a 3-1 victory over the Central Division-leading Grand Rapids Griffins (24-10-1-2) Monday afternoon at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Tyler Motte and Johnson each netted a goal in the middle frame to erase a 1-0 deficit and give Rockford the lead. Motte tied the contest with a wrist shot past Griffins goaltender Eddie Pasquale, and shortly after, Johnson found the back of the net to give Rockford an advantage after two periods of play.

Brandon Mashinter gave the IceHogs a cushion at 7:46 of the third when he raced into the offensive end and backhanded a loose puck into the net. Kyle Baun assisted on the goal, extending his home point streak to a league high-tying eight straight games. The forward has now scored three goals with six assists during his eight-game streak.

Johansson recorded 31 saves to earn his first win since Dec. 21.

The Griffins scored their lone goal on a 5-on-3 blast from Ben Street early in the second period.