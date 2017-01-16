Various groups celebrate MLK Day around the Stateline Monday

Organizations celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the Stateline Monday.

Sounds of Good News Productions and the Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center held a special celebration of the civil rights leader. Among the performers were the Young Eagles Soaring Choir, the Rockford Area Arts Council Choraliers and the Community Children's Choir.

Organizers say in the spirit of King, this celebration was all about bringing peace and unity to Rockford.

"At a time like this, we really need a program like we have so people are really joining in and supporting the fact that we're helping kids say 'yes' to success and 'no' to drugs, violence and crime," says Dianna Cole, manager at Sounds of Good News Productions.

Also Monday, the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford created art as a way to celebrate MLK and Black History Month. Judges will select 10 pieces of art to be displayed at U.S. Cellular stores in the area for shoppers to vote on, and the top three artists will win gift cards.