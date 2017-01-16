Coming up on WREX: Rockford housing numbers improving, but shoul - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Coming up on WREX: Rockford housing numbers improving, but should homebuyers be concerned?

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Realtors in the Rockford-area say anyone thinking about selling their home should do it soon, because right now is a seller's market. 

Rockford Area Realtors say the Stateline real estate market is growing and 2016 was one of the best years ever for housing in Rockford. 

Realtors say sales are up, home prices are up and inventor is low. 

But if the housing market is great for sellers, what does that mean for area homebuyers? Tonight at 5 & 6, 13 News reporter Reuben Jones looks into what these numbers mean for homebuyers and if they should be concerned when they are searching for a home. 

