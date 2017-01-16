Identity of driver killed in Jo Daviess County crash released

Authorities in Jo Daviess County have released the name of the person killed in a one car crash Friday night.
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office says 67-year-old Robert Breed, of Elizabeth, was killed in a crash on U.S. Route 20 West around 7:45 p.m. Friday.
Police say the accident happened about a quarter mile east of West Longhollow Road near Elizabeth. The sheriff's office says Breed's vehicle left the road, struck a sign and went down an embankment, striking several trees. The car then caught on fire.
Breed was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.
