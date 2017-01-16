Rockford man arrested Sat. on drugs and weapons charges

A Rockford man has been arrested on drugs and weapons charges after allegedly running from police Saturday night.

Rockford Police say officers stopped a car in the 700 block of North Horsman Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say both the driver and a passenger got out of the car and ran away towards a home on the block.

Police say they saw one of the two suspects, 21-year-old Cameron Frazier, ditch two handguns while he was running from officers. Frazier was quickly caught by police; the other suspect has not been captured.

Officers say that in addition to the two guns, they found marijuana inside the car, as well as cash.

Frazier was charged with armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession with intent to deliver cannabis (30-100 grams), violation of the firearm owner’s identification act and resisting arrest.

Frazier is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Police say they are continuing to investigate this case and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.