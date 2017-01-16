Gas prices drop slightly around Rockford, stay on par with natio - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Gas prices drop slightly around Rockford, stay on par with national average

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The average price of gas around Rockford is $2.34, down 3.7 cents per gallon compared to last week. 

The national average price of gas has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon of the past week. The national average is also $2.34.

Even though gas prices have fallen in Rockford over the past week, prices are still over 50 cents higher than they were a year ago. Gas prices are also 12.2 cents high than they were a month ago in Rockford. 

Areas near Rockford and their current gas prices: Milwaukee $2.32, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week; Madison, $2.28, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week; Chicago, $2.55, down 6.6 cents per gallon from last week.

Gas price numbers from gasbuddy.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.