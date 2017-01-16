Gas prices drop slightly around Rockford, stay on par with national average

The average price of gas around Rockford is $2.34, down 3.7 cents per gallon compared to last week.

The national average price of gas has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon of the past week. The national average is also $2.34.

Even though gas prices have fallen in Rockford over the past week, prices are still over 50 cents higher than they were a year ago. Gas prices are also 12.2 cents high than they were a month ago in Rockford.

Areas near Rockford and their current gas prices: Milwaukee $2.32, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week; Madison, $2.28, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week; Chicago, $2.55, down 6.6 cents per gallon from last week.

Gas price numbers from gasbuddy.com