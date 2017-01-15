New Freeport church holds services in donut shop

Come for the donut, stay for the community. That's the goal of a new church in Freeport.

During the week it's a gourmet donut and coffee shop, but show up Sunday morning and you'll find a different kind of gathering place, a church.

"It doesn't matter where you worship at all, God's presence is here as much as any place we've been," said Jan White.

It's called The Table.

"To come to the table at the father's house, which in the biblical sense is a play on the communion," said Pastor Patrick Vandenburgh.

Vandenburgh and his wife Tricia bought the space in Lincoln Mall in October, after moving to Freeport a few years ago from Lena.

"It has always been a desire in my heart to have a small business like this, where people can just come together and have a safe place," said Tricia.

On Sunday, Pastor Pat is behind the pulpit preaching to about two dozen people. But on weekdays, he's behind the coffee bar.

"Sometime people come in and they get their donut and they're beverage and off they go, but there are many opportunities where I get to counsel with people as I'm serving them, I even pray with them as I'm serving them," said Pat.

Pastor Pat and his wife have plans to eventually expand the coffee shop to include a separate, larger sanctuary.

But as they grow into other parts of this mall, they also hope to grow in the Freeport community.

"Most people think of Freeport as a dying town and I just don't believe that," said Pat. "I think it's being revitalized and it's going to be a thriving town and we want to be part of that process."

A process they say starts by gathering and sharing a bite at the table.

Pastor Pat says they hope to open the new sanctuary by early April. The church is always looking for new members and Pastor Pat invites anyone to come by on Sunday mornings.

