Icy Monday Morning Commute

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until noon Monday for difficult travel conditions.

Many roads have a thin layer of ice over them, as freezing rain is taking over the early morning and late morning hours. At times, pockets of rain will fall with a quick changeover back to freezing rain. All areas seeing at least pockets of freezing rain possible until noon today, though we'll likely see a changeover happen a couple hours earlier.



Between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. we will start to see more rainfall take over with pockets of freezing rain mixed in. Rain showers will take over completely by noon, with some spots picking up three quarters of an inch of rain!

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Offices says they have been fielding calls of accidents all morning. They say there have been at least of couple of dozen traffic accident calls Monday morning. There have been a few injures, but they say none of the accidents they have been sent to have been serious.

The Rockford Public Works Department says they started salting roads around 3 a.m. Monday and will continue to treat roads until conditions approve. They are asking drivers to keep a safe distance when driving behind plow trucks.

Authorities say side streets continue to be slick and icy. Drivers should be cautious when on the roads and give themselves extra time to get where they are going.



Good news: The icing will be light and only a thin layer should take over the roads. Of course, just a thin layer can be dangers so take it easy. We shouldn't see enough freezing rain (or strong winds) to cause any power outages.

Temperatures will reach the upper 30s later today, helping to melt the ice quickly. Rain showers will continue through the evening.

Looking ahead, we should see dryer conditions later in the week with gradually warming temperatures. High temps this weekend could hit 50 degrees.

We'll keep you posted on our 13 Weather Authority Facebook page and on 13 News Weekend, or you can stay updated on our Interactive Radar.

Take it easy in the morning!