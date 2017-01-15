UPDATE: Teenager killed Saturday in Winnebago County car crash

UPDATE: The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says 16-year-old Lacy Matthews from Loves Park was killed Saturday night in a car crash at U.S. 20 and Prairie Road in Rockford. The coroner's office says the car was traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 East.

The death is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

----

A teenager is dead and two others are injured after a car crash Saturday night.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-car crash on U.S. 20 West near South Main St. around 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say the car left the road and hit a tree.

A 16-year-old girl was killed and two other 16-year-old girls were transferred to the hospital with minor injuries.

The name of the girl killed has not been released yet.

13 News will update this story as more information becomes available.