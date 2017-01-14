High School Boys Bowling Postseason Gets Underway

Don Carter Lanes in Rockford and the Plum Hollow Family Center in Dixon hosted regional action on Saturday to start the high school boys bowling postseason.

The Rockford regional sent Hononegah, Harlem, Rockford Christian, and Woodstock to the sectional round as all four teams posted the best total team scores on the day. Hononegah's Brandon Mooney earned individual champion honors with a 1504 score.

Local sectional advancers include South Beloit's Cullan Boeck and Trey MacCormack, Boylan's Matt Fleege and Dakota Moore, Guilford's Thomas Kampmier and Emanual Keller, Belvidere's Greg Suthers, and Belvidere North's Justin Bragg and Javier Martinez.

The regional in Dixon sent Sycamore, East, Auburn, and Freeport to sectionals as teams. Local advancing individuals feature Jefferson's Hunter Loveridge, Blake Bollock, and Colin Thurston, as well as Oregon's Austin Strite.