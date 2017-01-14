Local authors share Rockford history in new book

Local readers gathered Saturday at the Command Post Restaurant to celebrate the release of a new book, that tells the stories of Rockford's own history.

"Forest City Stories" is a compilation of short stories and poems, all written by local authors.

Topics range from ghost stories to historical accounts and even to Rockford's very own true crime stories.

This new book follows a series of other recent publications about the Forest City, including "Secret Rockford" and "Rockford Writes."

"Rockford is such a great creative town and we've got so much new stuff happening here and it's so exciting, when a bunch of us can get together and contribute to that and give a good feel of Rockford," said Kathi Kresol, author and organizer for Haunted Rockford.

You can pick up your own copy of Forest City Stories at the following locations:

Culture Shock Records

2239 Charles St. Rockford, IL

Phoenix Traders

215 7th St. Rockford, IL

The Command Post Restaurant and Camp Grant Museum

1004 Samuelson Rd. Rockford, IL

Toad Hall

2106 Broadway Rockford, IL







