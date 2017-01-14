Freeport chili fundraiser helps feed the hungry

Over in Freeport, one group of volunteers was trying to beat the chill today with some chili. Saturday marked the 3rd annual chili fundraiser for Joseph's Food Pantry at Faith Center Freeport.



Organizers say this is one of their biggest fundraising events of the year. And while a bowl of chili only costs $5, all the proceeds go to help feed the hungry.

"We have a really good turnout going this year," said Bindy Lillge, director of Joseph's Pantry. "We feed about 300 to 400 people each month, so that's a lot of families to feed."



Joseph Pantry is in desperate need of donations this time of year. If you would like to help, click here.

