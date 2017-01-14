One person killed in Jo Daviess County car crash

One person is dead after a one car crash in Jo Daviess County Friday night.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office says a car was traveling east on U.S. Route 20 west around 7:45 Friday night when it left the roadway, struck a sign and went down an embankment striking several trees. The car then caught on fire.

The driver was dead when police arrived to the crash scene which was located about a quarter mile east of West Longhollow Road.

The driver has not been identified yet.