Friday Night Nets - Jan. 13 Highlights and Scores

Friday the 13th didn't strike fear in local high school basketball teams, delivering another night of great games as the area prepares for the Martin Luther King holiday tournament schedule starting on Saturday and continuing on Monday.

Scores are as follows from games featured on Friday Night Nets:

BOYS

Orangeville 76, Aquin 75 (OT)

Winnebago 70, Oregon 39

Aurora Christian 80, Christian Life 60

GIRLS

Boylan 91, Belvidere 44

Hononegah 72, Freeport 37

East 75, Jefferson 20

Belvidere North 59, Auburn 47

Aurora Christian 58, Christian Life 31