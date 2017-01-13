Friday Night Nets - Jan. 13 Highlights and Scores

Friday the 13th didn't strike fear in local high school basketball teams, delivering another night of great games as the area prepares for the Martin Luther King holiday tournament schedule starting on Saturday and continuing on Monday.
Scores are as follows from games featured on Friday Night Nets:
BOYS
Orangeville 76, Aquin 75 (OT)
Winnebago 70, Oregon 39
Aurora Christian 80, Christian Life 60
GIRLS
Boylan 91, Belvidere 44
Hononegah 72, Freeport 37
East 75, Jefferson 20
Belvidere North 59, Auburn 47
Aurora Christian 58, Christian Life 31
