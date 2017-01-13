Summer food program looking for sponsor sites to make sure kids get meals

It's still winter, but nows the time to start planning for you child's summer break, especially if you know you need help feeding them when they're not in school.

The summer food coordinator for the State Board of Education recently came to the area.



She spoke to organizations about becoming a site sponsor. Kids are provided a free meal at those sites.

The Rockford School District has several of them during the summer.

"If the kids aren't eating nutritious, usually they gain weight, because they're just eating just junk food, so eating the nutritious meals helps in that regard," said Amy Bianco, the Summer Food Coordinator.

If you're interested in becoming a summer food site with the state, you can call 1-800-545-7892.



That'll put you in touch with the summer food coordinator. We have that information on our website for you as well.