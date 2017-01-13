Kids Around the World builds playgrounds for children in poverty

An organization in Rockford is making sure kids all around the world have a place to play.

Kids Around the World is a non-profit that builds playgrounds for children living in poverty in different countries. Just last month it installed a playground in a small Cambodian town.

Volunteers take old playgrounds from the Chicago area, fix them up, repaint them and head to the country for installation.

"Volunteers always love the dedication day when they're seeing the kids out there playing on a playground taking their minds off of the circumstances that they're going through," Playground Director Tim Clauson said.

Since it started Kids Around the World has built almost 600 playgrounds in 70 different countries since it started.

To get involved head to Kids Around the World's website.