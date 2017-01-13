HUD to test out new program at Luther Center in Rockford, plans to hire wellness nurses

Live independently and longer--those are two objectives of a new federal housing program for seniors.

HUD is testing out this new program at the Luther Center in Rockford and dozens of other facilities around the country. It will spend $15 million to hire full-time service coordinators and part-time wellness nurses at these housing complexes. The idea being: connect seniors with the supportive services they need to maintain independent lifestyles and not have to rely on nursing homes.

