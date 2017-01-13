HUD to test out new program at Luther Center in Rockford, plans - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

HUD to test out new program at Luther Center in Rockford, plans to hire wellness nurses

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Live independently and longer--those are two objectives of a new federal housing program for seniors.

HUD is testing out this new program at the Luther Center in Rockford and dozens of other facilities around the country. It will spend $15 million to hire full-time service coordinators and part-time wellness nurses at these housing complexes. The idea being: connect seniors with the supportive services they need to maintain independent lifestyles and not have to rely on nursing homes.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.