Big fines for Takata among airbag recall

Takata Corporation gets slapped with a billion dollar fine and a criminal charge for its executives after causing the largest automobile recall ever.

It's part of a settlement with the justice department investigation that's also resulted in three of the company's senior executives getting indicted.

Takta pleaded guilty to one federal charge of wire fraud. The U.S. Department of Justice says as far back as the year 2000, the company knew its inflators weren't performing as expected. Three of its executives were indicted on charges of conspiracy and wire fraud.

In all 19 automakers are part of the recall with dozens of models impacted. Ford, Honda and Toyota issued new recalls just this week about the dangerous airbags. More than 100 million vehicles were recalled worldwide.

