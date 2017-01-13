CDC reports leading causes of death for rural Americans

A new report shows those living in rural areas are more likely to die of a heart attack than their urban counterparts.



The Centers for Disease Control finds rural Americans are more likely to die from five leading causes of death: heart disease, cancer, stroke, respiratory diseases and unintentional injuries.



The CDC attributes the health gap to several factors.



Rural areas have higher rates of poverty, cigarette smoking, obesity and high blood pressure.



People living in those areas are also less likely to exercise and wear seat belts and generally have less access to healthcare.