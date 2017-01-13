New law toughens penalties for speeding in school zones

We teach our kids to look both ways before they cross the road, but officials say drivers need to be just as cautious, especially in school zones.

"I mean kids can bolt onto the street, if they're going to fast, we don't ever want to see a child struck by a car," said Sgt. Timothy Speltz of the Rockford Police Department.

It's a fear on Heather Vecchione's mind, after she watched her own child almost get struck by a car while walking home from school just last May.

"They were in the crosswalk and the car failed to stop, and the minute we got the last kid out of the way, the car went speeding through," said Vecchione.

But starting this year, drivers could face possible jail time if they get caught going too fast in a school zone.

According to the new law, drivers going more than 26 miles over the speed limit could face a $1,500 fine and up to 6 months in jail.

Thirty-five miles over? You're looking at up to a year behind bars and a $2,500 fine.

Even if there aren't any kids outside, officials say the law applies during all school hours.

"You never know when a child is going into a school or coming out of a school," said Fred Diehl, director of security services at RPS 205. "There might be an early dismissal, they might be going home because they're sick, they might be coming in from a doctor's appointment."

Stiff consequences that parents hope keep their kids safer as they make their way to and from school.

"Instead of waiting for a child to get hit or an adult to get hit, be proactive and that's what they're doing so I'm happy."

