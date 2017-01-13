Hoops for Hope night hits home for Boylan players

Boylan's girls basketball team hosts its Hoops for Hope night, which raises money for the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation. The organization helps 18-24-year-olds battling cancer, which is something a couple of Boylan players know about all too well.

Sophomores Frankie Schiro and Ashley Reyes are connected by more than just their class. Schiro's dad battled cancer a couple of years ago, while Reyes lost her grandmother to the disease last year.

"She was here last year for cancer night," an emotional Reyes said. "She won't be able to make it this year."

Schiro's dad has been cancer-free for two years. But when he was first diagnosed, Schiro had to cope with it.

"It was really hard, especially when he first told me," Schiro said. "I struggled with it a little bit. But for him to be here today and two years cancer-free, it's been really cool to have him on the sideline always cheering me on."

Ashley misses the support her grandma showed at every game.

"It's very difficult," Reyes said. "She used to come to all of my games and support all the Titans. She loved all of us. Her not being here is hard. It definitely hits right in the heart."

The money raised in the Hoops for Hope night goes toward the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation, which helps cancer patients between the ages of 18 and 24. Ritschel died in 2012 and his last wish was to start a foundation. It helps grant wishes for 18-24-year-olds battling cancer.

"A lot of people don't have money and for them I know they struggle a lot," Schiro said. "For them to be able to smile one last time or to do something they never got to do is really cool."

Reyes understands the mission of the foundation.

"It means a lot because I know what it's like to not have money and having somebody that has cancer," Reyes said. "It's just hard. It's good that we're supporting them and helping them out."