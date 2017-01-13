Services scheduled Saturday for Mark Mayhew - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Services scheduled Saturday for Mark Mayhew

Earlier this week 13 WREX co-worker and beloved friend Mark Mayhew passed away. 

Saturday, the community is invited to remember him at a special service.

Visitation services for Mark are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Honquest Family Funeral Home on North Mulford Road in Loves Park. A time of sharing will directly follow the visitation services.

Mark lived in the Rockford area for more than two decades, working in both radio and television. Mark died Tuesday at the age of 60. 

