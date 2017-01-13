Services scheduled Saturday for Mark Mayhew

Losing Mark leaves a man like Mark Mayhew leaves a void in more ways than one. We miss his laugh, we miss his jokes and we miss his brilliant mind. One of the things many of us instantly missed though, was Mark's mugs.More >>
Mark Mayhew was a born on January 17, 1956 in Romeoville. Like boys his age, he picked up sports. Wrestling and football were his strengths. So was learning-not just from books, but the world.More >>
