Services scheduled Saturday for Mark Mayhew

Mark Mayhew was a born on January 17, 1956 in Romeoville. Like boys his age, he picked up sports. Wrestling and football were his strengths. So was learning-not just from books, but the world.

In Memoriam: WREX pays tribute to the life of Mark Mayhew

Losing Mark leaves a man like Mark Mayhew leaves a void in more ways than one. We miss his laugh, we miss his jokes and we miss his brilliant mind. One of the things many of us instantly missed though, was Mark's mugs.

Earlier this week 13 WREX co-worker and beloved friend Mark Mayhew passed away.

Saturday, the community is invited to remember him at a special service.

Visitation services for Mark are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Honquest Family Funeral Home on North Mulford Road in Loves Park. A time of sharing will directly follow the visitation services.

Mark lived in the Rockford area for more than two decades, working in both radio and television. Mark died Tuesday at the age of 60.