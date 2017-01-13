Freeport Library to host job fair next week

Anyone looking for a new job may want to head to Freeport next week.

The Freeport Public Library is hosting a job fair next Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Danfoss, Core FX, Core-Tech, Snak King and Willow Glen are just some of the employers that will be there.

Positions range from production operators, electricians, machinists and forklift operators.

The first half hour of the fair is reserved for veterans to apply.

